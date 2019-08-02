Janet Schneider

Janet Elaine Hicks Schneider, 84, died peacefully July 26, 2019. She was the wife of Robert Elmer Schneider and they shared 65 wonderful years together. Born in Safford, she was the daughter of John Anton Hicks and Rebecca Mae Foote Hicks.
Janet served in many church callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a faithful visiting teacher. She loved her family and friends and was ready to serve them at a moment’s notice. Even while bedridden in her last days she would care and worry about friends and family.
Janet was the mother of six children; Susan Schneider, Steve Schneider, John Schneider, Jolynn Robinson, DeeAnn Beall and Bobby Schneider and the proud grandmother of 27 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, July 31, at the R.V. “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel of Snowflake handled arrangements.
