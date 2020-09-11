Janice Albers

Janice M. Albers, 79, of Phoenix, Arizona died in Scottsdale, Arizona on September 1, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1941 in Lewiston, Maine.
She resided in Phoenix, Arizona for the last 13 years and succumbed to lung cancer.
She graduated from Poly High School in 1959 and worked for Lockheed Corporation as an Administrative Assistant.
Her surviving relatives are her son, Michael Albers (Joselyn) and grandchildren Amanda Albers, Jessica Albers, Brandon Albers and his wife, Kathryne Nida of Oregon. Their son, Mason Albers, is the only great grandson. Step grandchildren are Luis Duran and Amanda Duran of Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her oldest son, Menhard Lloyd Albers IV, her brother Kenneth Caouette and her parents Aurele and Alma Caouette.
A celebration of life and mass is to be determined. An interment of her ashes will follow at St. Mary of the Angels Columbarium in Pinetop, Arizona.
