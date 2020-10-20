Janice Armstrong, 81 of Lakeside, Arizona passed away on October 7, 2020. She was born in Watertown, South Dakota, and lived in California most of her life.
She moved to the White Mountains 20 years ago and loved it so much she never wanted to leave.
Janice was an avid quilter up to the day she passed away. She was an amazing cook, enjoyed many different crafts, animal lover, loving wife, mother and friend.
She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, 4 of her 5 children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
