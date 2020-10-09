A woman filled with heart and soul, Janice Elmore, passed away October 3, 2020, in Show Low, Arizona. Janice was born June 16, 1975, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mom, everyone's number one fan; who always supported everyone's decisions no matter how she felt about it. The strongest, most caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and best friend that any family could ask for. She was always the voice of reason, even when you didn't want hear it; and always offered her unconditional love to those who offered their respect. She was our best friend. No matter how many times we moved or where we moved to, she made it home with just her presence. Man, are we going to miss those hugs and back scratches. She was the "Momliest Mom." And don't forget you'll never be big enough. We Love You with All Of Our Hearts
Love,
Tyler Anthony Gordon, Faith Mackenzie Gordon-Hess, Matthew Paul Elmore, Addison Marissa Williams
Janice is survived by her four children, her mom and dad, her brother and her fiance, Brett Halvorson, and her five grandchildren.
Arrangements handled by Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor.
To share condolences with the family, visit: silvercreekmortuary.net.
