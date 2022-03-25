Janice Freeman

Janice Kay Freeman passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, after a short illness, peacefully, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Janice was born on August 29, 1932 in her grandparent’s home in Taylor, Arizona to John Henry Kay and Eva Afton Hancock Kay. Her father passed away when she was six years old, leaving her mother to raise four daughters alone.
Janice married the love of her life, Arthur J. Freeman on June 18, 1951, in Holbrook, Arizona. They were parents to two children, Yvonne and Arthur Gene. The family lived in Snowflake, Holbrook and Chinle, Arizona before finally settling in Taylor in 1962.
Janice was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and she held many callings during her lifetime, including Relief Society President, Young Women’s President, Primary Teacher, Visiting Teacher, and her favorite calling of all, Church Librarian. She and A.J. were also temple workers in the Mesa Temple for several years.
Janice was a homemaker and a wonderful cook, a talent she learned from her mother as she was growing up. She was widely known for her candy-making, especially her taffy.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lovingly called her “Granny”. The family spent many special times together throughout the years. Thanksgiving and Easter were the two holidays the entire family gathered, and everyone looked forward to being together to celebrate every year.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne, son-in-law, Loren Hunt, her son, Arthur Gene, daughter-in-law, Marilyn, her sister, Doris Witt (L.D.), her grandchildren, Wesley Hunt, Ryan Freeman, Michelle Hunt, Kelli Freeman, Lori Heinlein (Matt), Chad Freeman, Dustin Hunt (Becca), April Bafford (Justin), and Staci Gould (Tyler), 22 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Freeman, parents, John Henry Kay and Eva Afton Hancock Kay, father and mother-in-law, Arthur Jordan Freeman and Dora Ramsey Freeman, sisters, Coreen McGhee and Louise Kay Hatch, and grandparents, Jesse and Rebecca Standifird Kay and William and Eva Lewis Hancock.
A viewing for Janice will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Silver Creek Mortuary, 745 Paper Mill Road, in Taylor. The service will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Silver Creek Stake Center, 309 W. Willow Lane, in Taylor, with interment immediately after the service at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
