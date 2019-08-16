On Aug. 14, 2019, surrounded by her family, "our" mother, Janice Carol Goode, 81, moved from her home on earth to her mansion in heaven. A few days earlier, she told us of a dream she had about heaven; she was given a choice between a two-story or three-story mansion and she chose the latter because she said the top floor had a large patio that was big enough for "all of us."
“All of us” includes her husband, Darl Goode; brother Dennis (Arlene) Putman; daughter Gwen (Mark) Hersha; sons Scott (Lorri) Goode and Bruce (Lois) Goode; 11 grandchildren: Jordan (Kaitlyn), Bethany, Andrew (Rebecca), Zachary, Kacy, Connor, Maggie (Levi), Jesse, Caroline, Josiah, Anneliese; and great grandchildren Ellery, Graham, and Brooks.
“All of us” also includes her beloved nieces, nephews, and adopted sons, daughters, sisters, and brothers that she collected in her life—you know who you are.
Mom was known for her very gentle and quiet spirit and her special way of connecting with others. She loved people and welcomed them with open arms and an open door.
Jan treasured her family and looked forward to every opportunity to gather.
Our mother’s life was full of love, empathy and service. She grew up in Greeley, Colorado with her brother, Dennis and loving parents, Hazel and Edmund. In the fall of 1958 Janice met Darl while attending Intervarsity Christian Fellowship at the University of Northern Colorado. They were married March 15, 1960.
On Aug. 14, 1967, our family embarked on a journey to Thailand to begin a ministry to servicemen stationed there in support of the Vietnam War. Jan and Darl served with the Overseas Christian Servicemen’s Centers (now Cadence International) for 30 years, and continued to minister at the Huachuca Hospitality House after retirement.
Janice wrote a memoir that has become an important legacy for her family and all who knew her. Appropriately titled, “Remembering God’s Faithfulness,” the story is written with openness, demonstrating her commitment to always trusting in her Lord Jesus. Our family will forever treasure the days before her passing, when by her side, through laughter and tears, we read excerpts from the book aloud together.
We look forward to our gathering on the 3rd floor mansion patio with our mother and our family.
Join her family for a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Grace Church in Show Low, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: grandchildren, Andrew and Rebecca Goode, missionaries with Beyond.com. You may also contribute to the Andrew and Rebecca G campaign at https://beyond.kindful.com/
The Risley family, dear missionary friends for many years. You may contribute by mailing a check to Risley Family Ministries, P.O. Box 219, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. Visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net to share condolences with the Goode family.
