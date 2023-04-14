Janice Elaine Hansen "The Tax Lady" was born March 10, 1942. She peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home in Apache Junction, Arizona on April 8th, 2023.
Janice is survived by her three sons and their families, and one brother and his family, which includes five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Janice grew up in Green River, Wyoming; then her family relocated to Long Beach, California, where she finished high school. She then met her husband John of fifty years, who preceded her in death in 2011.
After moving to the White Mountains in 1976, Janice continued her education and achieved her degree in accounting, became an Enrolled Agent to the IRS in addition to acquiring her Real Estate Brokers license, and earned a teaching certificate.
She started Hansen Tax Service and Bookkeeping, which became The Tax Lady, that she owned and operated in Show Low, preparing tax returns for a countless number of local residents for thirty-plus years. She kept the books for many local businesses and churches, and also taught accounting at NPC for several years.
After fully retiring in 2015, health reasons caused her to relocate to Apache Junction, Arizona for the remainder of her years. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be truly missed.
A celebration of life will be held. Details to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.