Janice Aldon Leyba left the world peacefully too soon Jan 29, 2020. She left behind so many wonderful gifts to the world. She was born Dec. 14, 1951, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to William Bryant Sanders and Lillie Mae Stansberry.
Jan grew up in Pie Town New Mexico, later in life she moved to St. Johns.
Grandma was a women of many skills and many talents. Grandma was the most loving and caring person. She would go above and beyond to help anybody out.
Grandmas joys in life where her animals and spending time with her family.
Jan is survived by her brother, Buck Sanders; sweet loving boyfriend Jerry Lappe; sons and wives: Damon and Carol Leyba. Ted and Lauren Leyba; four grandkids: Britini Leyba, Cortni Leyba, Ian Leyba, Kesha Garcia; and step grandkids: Trey, Elijah, Christian, Marley, Jagger, Taylor, Cash, Jett.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, William Bryant Sanders, mother Lillie Mae Sanders, and brothers Kenneth Warren and Robert Duwayne Sanders.
Services for Jan will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the LDS Stake Center in St. John
In lieu of flowers, we ask in memory of her we ask that you donate to the dog rescue she was so passionate about. Good Dog Rezq, P.O. Box 2882, St. Johns, AZ 85936.
