On the night of July 9th 2021 we lost Janice Malott (age 76). She passed away at her home in Vernon, Arizona. She was born Janice Louise Hopkins in Indiana, PA in 1945. She spent most of her life in Arizona between Tucson and the White Mountains.
She loved her pine trees and her critters. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing old country music. She had many hobbies from building dollhouses, painting lifelike dolls and making costumes for old time photos. She was handy with a glue gun and bedazzled anything she could. She loved to sit, rock and just watch day go by with a cup of coffee in hand.
She spent the last years of her life with her loving husband Duane Malott who made sure she was well taken care of through their golden years.
She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Hopkins, her mother Mary Hopkins and her sister Barbara.
She leaves behind her 2 children, son Robert Artz and her daughter Kimberly Keth. 3 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
"Our dear one has passed away and has gone with the lord to stay, although this passing makes us weep, we rejoice our loved one rests safe in gods keep." - Called away
