Janie Pina

Janie Lee Pina passed away on July 22, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She has left us unexpectedly and has left a big impact on our lives. We all miss you dearly. Forever and always our hearts. Janie was born on December 28, 1987 to parents Joni Patterson and Lenard Quay.
Janie was born in Whiteriver, Arizona and raised in Cibecue, Arizona where she lived most of her life with her family. Where spent time playing basketball, horseshoes and drawing. Janie graduated from Riverside, Oklahoma in 2006. She was a good person with a big heart.
Jamie is survived by her children, Angellena Browning and Jadis Marie Lee; her grandma, Seriah Chissay; mother, Joni Patterson; step father, Avery Pina; sisters, Jamie Lynn Pina, Relena Patricia Manuel and Glenale Sunday Caddo; brother, Avern Joe Pina.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lena Lupe, Ester Patterson, Riley Patterson and Patt Patterson; auntie, Patricia Patterson; uncle, Tony Patterson; cousins, Loulinda Caddo, Delvis Chissay; niece, Lavayeah Henry.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Pina family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.