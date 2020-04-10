JanLouise Armstrong

JanLouise Katherine Armstrong was violently taken from us on March 29, 2020 in Carrizo. She was born on Jan. 10, 1987 to Judy and Reagan Armstrong Sr. Jan was an enrolled member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, she was half Navajo. She was born in Whiteriver, the youngest of seven children and grew up there. Later the family moved to Cedar Creek. She was employed at various locations, Sunrise Ski Resort, Hon-Dah Casino and at the Day Care Center in Whiteriver. She graduated from Alchesay High School “Class of 2005” and Navajo Tech, Crownpoint, New Mexico. She attended Sipi College in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Jan was a divorced single mother. She loved animals especially her cat “GusGus”. She played soccer in high school was full of cheer and always nice to everyone. She was very generous and loved to go to various events, basketball games, apache sunrise dance, concerts and parades. Jan was Miss Alchesay High School Indian and was a contestant for Miss White Mountain Apache. She loved to work and play with small children and always on her cell phone with her friends and family. She leaves behind numerous close friends. Her special talents were fishing, cooking, butchering beef, elk and deer. She was always “girly”, making sure she was pretty, even to go to Bashas in Whiteriver. Her traditional Apache name “ young woman lives in the a beautiful world”
Jan is survived by her parents, Judy and Reagan Armstrong Sr. of Cedar Creek, 11 yr old son Kraven Yazzie; uncle, Joelian ( Carlene) Armstrong of Pheonix; Reginald (Estelle) Armstong of Cedar Creek, Janell Armstrong of Fair Banks, Alaska; Reagan Armstrong Jr. of Cedar Creek, Jannallee (David) Jacobs of Show Low, traditional Apache godparents, Glenn Tortice and Debra Tortice; Catholic godparents Mr. and Mrs. Mike Nasser of Tempe.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Rufus J. Armstrong; god mother, Debra Totice
Last ceremonial rites of the White Mountain Apache will be held April 10, 2020 at 4 p.m. in Cedar Creek. Home service, April 11, 2020, in Cedar Creek.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Armstrong family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
