Jared Decker

Jared "Jerry" Lehi (Masaquaptewa) Decker went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2021. He was born on November 11, 1950 in Moencopi Arizona. Shortly thereafter, he was adopted by the Decker family, and raised in Snowflake. He served as a tailgunner in the United States' Army during the Vietnam War (1968-1970). Afterwards, he worked several different jobs including driving truck for CR Smith, teaching auto mechanics at Northland Pioneer College, and worked for the Snowflake Unified School district as an auto mechanic. His hobbies included fishing, camping, shooting, watching Arizona sports, but most of all loving his family.
He was married to Ella Guy from 1968-1988, then to Katherine from 1996 to present. Jared and Katherine were sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa Arizona Temple in June of 1997.
He is survived by Katherine Decker (spouse), two daughters; Monica and Toriee Decker; Four sons, Adrien Decker of Chandler, Lance (Sammie) Cardwelll of Apache Junction, Christopher Cardwell of Snowflake, Dustin (Shannan) Cardwell of Snowflake; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends.
The services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The time of the viewing is from 9:00am to 10:45am. Church services will begin at 11:00am and will conclude at the R.V. Mike Ramsay Cemetery, Snowflake Arizona.
The family is greatly humbled for all of the love and support that the community has provided us during this difficult time. A special thank you to all of the close family and friends of Jared.
