Jarred Mangum

Jarred Ray Mangum, 35, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 in Eagar. Jarred was born May 16, 1985 in Springerville, in the Springerville hospital.
Jarred was very intelligent and had a passion for reading and music and was born with a great sense of humor.
Jarred had a photographic memory and could quote scriptures with ease and if you had a question about the gospel he could tell you where to find the answer you needed right to the page number and paragraph. Jarred loved animals and would get upset at anyone that would mistreat them. He unfortunately had many struggles due to mental illness but he tried his best to overcome them and strived to be the best that he could.
He was a loving, caring person to family and his friends and his siblings loved him. When he was young they took him everywhere to show him off because he was so cute. He would play jokes on them that were so funny.
His grandparents were his life. He spent a lot time at their home growing up and had a special bond with them. The light kind of went out of his life when they passed away. He was a caring son to his mother and would also say, “I love you” at the end of any conversation. Jarred didn’t have a lot of material things but when he saw someone in need he would give them what he had.
Jarred read his scriptures and studied all types of religious material. He always came back to the Book of Mormon and Bible to get answers for his life. He had a deep connection with his Savior and Heavenly Father and understood their love for him. Our family knows he is in the Lord’s hands now, happy, peaceful and free. We will love and miss him more that words can say. His smile, his hugs, his jokes and love will be remembered always.
Jarred is survived by his mother, Betty Willis, step-dad, Ray Willis, father, Earl Mangum, step-mother, Karen Mangum, sister, Terri (Alan) Madrid, brother, Jason (Kacy) Mangum, nephews, Trenton and Brayden Mangum, sister, Kristy Mangum, niece, Alexis Sales, uncle, Milton Nelson (Tracy) and cousins, Derek and Kayla Nelson. He also has many extended family and friends who loved him and will miss him.
We all look forward to the day when we can hold him again.
A funeral service was held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar. Interment followed the funeral services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jarred’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.