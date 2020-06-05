Jarren Goseyun

Jarren Dan Fred Goseyun entered into rest on May 23, in Cibecue. He was born on May 04, 2006 to Garren and Janessa Goseyun. Jarren grew up in Cibecue all his life. He attended Cibecue Community School. He loved spaghetti, pizza, playing video games, hiking, fishing, star gazing and listening to music. Jarren enjoyed spending time with his younger sisters and two of his cousins. He is survived by his parents, Garren and Janessa Goseyun; sisters, Vaneshia, Keileah and Keilani Goseyun; brother, Caleb Goseyun; God-sister, Sylvia Case; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Gary Goseyun Sr., Mr. & Mrs. Conley Clay Sr. and Ruby Anne Footracer; godparents, Iva & Emson Case; eight aunts, four uncles, many cousins, family and friends.
Graveside service will be Saturday, June 06, at 11 a.m. at Red Mountain Cemetery, Cibecue.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Goseyun family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
