Jason Johnson, passed away September 14, 2021 in Flagstaff. He was born July 17, 1988 in Whiteriver, Arizona to, Lucinda Johnson and Troy Palmer.

Jason is survived by sister, Cindy Adams Foster; brothers, Loren Shoody Johnson, Delvin Butter Johnson, and Jonah Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Seven Mile Miracle Church in Whiteriver. Burial will follow at Whiteriver Cemetery.

All CDC and EOC guidelines are to be followed.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

