Jason Silverhorn

Jason Matthew Silverhorn, 39, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He was born Jan. 23, 1980 in Provo, Utah, the son of Marcus G. Silverhorn and Linda Lee Prentice.
Jason was a loving son, father, brother and uncle. He loved fishing, hiking and being outdoors. Jason served his county in the United States Navy Search & Rescue beginning in 1999 and being honorably discharged in 2007. He loved flying helicopters, going shooting and photography. He gave the best hugs and was always smiling and happy. Jason played the tuba in high school and was the goalie for the St. Johns boys soccer team. He graduated from St. Johns High School in 1998.
Jason is survived by his fiancé, Jessica Dawn of Glendale; daughter Lianna Silverhorn of Colorado; mother Linda Prentice of St. Johns; brothers: Brandon (Leilani) Silverhorn of Surprise; Brian (Amanda) Silverhorn of Snowflake; Marcus (Nicole) Prentice of Clearfield, Utah; Michael (Clacie) Prentice of Spokane Valley, Washington; sister Patricia Silverhorn of Mesa; nieces and nephews, Kurtis Silverhorn, Jon Silverhorn, Anastasia Silverhorn, Kortnie Silverhorn, Cheyanne Silverhorn, Graham Silverhorn, Emmitt Prentice, Kaitlyn Prentice, Annie Prentice and Garrett Prentice.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marcus Silverhorn and grandparents, Bill and Anna Prentice and Max and Vernita Joyce Silverhorn.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jason’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
