Javier Ivan Martinez, 24, of Show Low passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 in St. Johns. He was born May 25, 1998, the son of Jose Ivan Martinez and Rita Vallejos, both of Show Low.
Javi’s passion was scootering, motor sports, fishing and hunting. He had a contagious laugh and brought joy and humor to everyone he came in contact with.
Javi’s biggest accomplishment was his pride and joy, his baby girl, Zo Rae. He enjoyed sports; favorite teams were the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Cubs. Javi will be deeply missed by so many. He will forever be in our hearts.
Javi is survived by his daughter, Zo Rae Martinez, Show Low; parents, Ivan Martinez and Rita Vallejos, Show Low; grandparents, Francisco (Pancho) Cruz, St. Johns; Deborah (Leonsa) Moreno, St. Johns; Manuel Sanchez, Durango, Mexico; great-grandmother, Rita Sanchez; siblings, Natalia, Show Low; Monica, Show Low; Jesus, Show Low; Yazmin, Show Low; Daniel, Las Vegas, Nevada; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
A funeral Mass was held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Johns.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Javier’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
