Jay Bender

Jay Daniel Bender, 57, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home in Concho. He was born May 28, 1962, in Upland, California, the son of Daniel Edward Bender and Vivian Darlene Collins Muensterman.
Jay loved being out on the water and shared his grandfather’s love of fishing. He worked in sales for heavy equipment, retiring in 2003.
Jay is survived by his son, Cody Bender of Show Low; daughters, Desirae Bender of Show Low; Brittany Dykstra of Quantico, Virginia; father Daniel Bender of Phelan, California; mother Vivian Muensterman of Phelan, California; sister Wendy French of Santa Rosa, California; grandmother Bea Collins of Glendale, California; and grandson Peyton Dykstra.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Collins and niece Vanessa French.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Calvary Baptist Church of Show Low, 241 E McNeil in Show Low.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jay’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
