Jay Eshelman

Jay was from Show Low, AZ, died March 16th, 2021. He was born Aug. 19, 1951 in Pennsylvania. Jay was a Godly man, he loved bell ringing for the Salvation Army during Christmas and loved his Jesus. His going home celebration is on Saturday, April 17 at 11 am at Grace Community Church in Show Low.

