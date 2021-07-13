Jay Gibbons

Jay Willis Gibbons, 61, a devoted son and brother, beloved uncle, cousin and amazing friend, died in a motorcycle accident in Show Low, Arizona on June 30, 2021. Jay was born on October 11, 1959 in Phoenix, Arizona to Willis Spencer Gibbons and Doris Carolyn Woolsey.
A Funeral was held at the Linden Valley Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Show Low, Arizona on Saturday, July 10, 2010. Interment followed at the Eagar Arizona Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
