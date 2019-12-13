Jay 'Ike' Lunt

Jay Morris (Ike) Lunt, 92, died Dec. 1, 2019, in the Veterans facility in Payson, Utah. He was born June 14, 1927, in Nephi, Utah to Burnell and Florence Lunt, the second of four children.
Ike grew up in Nephi, where he worked on the family farm, worked cattle and went to school, where he graduated in 1945. On March 27, 1946 he enlisted in the U.S. Army which sent him to Japan during WWII. During this time he met and married Barbara Munk Oct. 7, 1949, in the Manti LDS Temple. Together they raised three boys. After serving his country, Ike and Barbara made their first home in Nephi. They later moved to Dugway Proving Grounds, where he worked Civil Service. After 13 years they moved back to Nephi where he farmed and also owned and ran Ike’s Amoco Service Station. Ike was also employed by Parkin Motor as a salesman until his retirement.
Ike enjoyed playing golf and being called Grandpa Cheeto by his grand kids. During Ike’s life in Nephi, he was the ultimate public servant. He was a Nephi City Councilman, Juab County Commissioner and served on the Ute Stampede Rodeo Committee for 39 years. He was also a member of the American Legion for 70 years.
Ike is survived by his three boys, Larry, Rod (Lynn) both of Show Low, and Billy (Anna Marie) of Nephi; seven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters and one sister Helen Cammans of Covina, California.
Ike was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara, two brothers Paul Andrews and David Lunt, daughter-in-law (Angelina) and grandson Chris Lunt.
"Dad (Grandpa) you will be missed but your memories will be forever."
