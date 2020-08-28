Jay Peterson Jr.

Our beloved father, son, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend Jay “Kyle” Charles Peterson, Jr., age 48, passed away suddenly on August 10, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Jay was born August 31, 1971 to Jay Peterson, Sr. and Kathy Amator. He was raised in Pinetop, Arizona.
Jay was a very hard worker, loved spending his free time with friends and family, especially his son, Jay. Jay loved to fish, play pool, darts and bowl. He was a very caring, kind and friendly man; making friends wherever he went. Jay had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
Jay is survived by his son, Jay Charles Peterson, III; step-daughter, Katlin Durnham; father, Jay (Drew) Peterson; mother, Kathy Amator; sisters, Trina (Robert) Maywald, and Tisha Peterson; step-sister, Jessica (Russell) Hall; step-brother, Jerrod (Sherry) Amator; nieces, Kaelyne (Matthew) Shakespeare and Mariah (Peter) Poetz; along with several great nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Florence Peterson, Donald and Elizabeth Radman; step-father, Gary Amator and step-brother, Jason Amator.
A Family Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Cattleman’s Steak House in Show Low, Arizona. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic family members only please and no children.
A Celebration of Life will also be held in Longwood, Florida on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Longwood Historical Building on Church Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jay C. Peterson, III college fund at email jaypetersoniii03@gmail.com either Venmo or Paypal.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
