Funeral services for Harvey Jay Platt, son of Harvey Joe Platt and Merle Ballantyne Platt, will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Downtown chapel, with visitation one hour prior.
Jay, an Arizona native and lifelong cattle rancher is survived by his "darling" wife, Patricia Hamblin and children, Spencer (Kellie), Kristen “his favorite” (Chuck), Harvey Jay (Kimberly), Treharne (Brindi), Maren (Mike) and 23 grandchildren.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jay’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
