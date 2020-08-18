Jay Roy Hatch, Jr. died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his residence in Mesa, Arizona following a lengthy and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68 years old. Roy, as he was known, was born on June 13, 1952, in McNary, Apache County, Arizona to his parents, the late Louise (Kay) and Jay.
He was taught, at an early age, the value of hard work. He began working at the family's Sunrise Dairy in Taylor, Arizona at the age of 6. For the next 21 years, while working at the dairy, he learned many of life's skills that have, since blessed his life as well as the lives of his family. He left the family dairy in 1979 and began working for Salt River Project; a career that lasted nearly 36 years.
Roy married his forever sweetheart, Cynthia Marie "Cindy" Pakstis on October 15, 1976, in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were just 2 months shy of their 44th wedding anniversary. His family meant everything to him and spending time with them and serving them, in any way that he could, was always his priority. He was a compassionate man who would give the proverbial "shirt off of his back" to others in need. He was a man of great faith who, daily, tried his best to live the Lord's gospel. His testimony of the Savior was unwavering and strong. He knew that when he was "in the service of (his) fellow beings, (he) was only in the service of his God." A poem, penned by A.P. "Rowd" Sanders, sums up his Christlike service to others:
"In many trials throughout the day,
I often pause - enough to pray,
for God to lend a helping hand
that I might be a useful man.
If anytime a friend's in need,
I'll strive real hard to do his deed.
And should emotions dim my eye,
I'll feel no less a man to cry."
As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Roy had the opportunity to serve in many church callings over the years. He served in his ward's Bishopric and was even a scout leader for 6 years. He also served on National Bank of Arizona's banking board for 8 years.
Whenever he could, he would love to take his family camping, fishing and anything else out-of-doors. Taylor, Arizona was always home to him and knowing that the White Mountains were "his playground," he enjoyed countless trips with those he loved the most. He looked forward to taking his dogs for their daily walks and always appreciated the companionship of his canine buddies. Roy knew his way around the kitchen and loved to cook for others. He enjoyed working in his yard and always kept it well-manicured. Working his orchard also brought him a great deal of joy. Sharing the bounty of his trees with others was appreciated by not only family, but many friends and neighbors as well. Roy also looked forward to traveling with Cindy back east to Boston, where they appreciated and loved visiting her brother and sister. This man, who gave much, will be missed by everyone who has had the privilege to call him: husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend. His family rejoices in knowing that "Families Are Forever."
Roy is survived by his wife: Cindy Hatch of both Mesa and Taylor, Arizona; four children: Shawn (Rachel) Hatch, Heather Hatch, Nicole Hatch, Chris Hatch; siblings: Carol (Phil) Eves, Lorraine (Jack) Harris, Peggy (Terry) Powers, John (Janelle) Hatch, Wesley (Charlotte) Hatch; three grandsons: Colten Hatch, Nolan Hatch and Easton Hatch.
Along with his parents, Roy was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Hatch.
The public visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - Heritage Chapel, 84 E. 19th South in Snowflake, Arizona. The graveside service will begin 10 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.
The Hatch Family is thankful for all kind act of service they have received during this difficult season and are especially grateful for all the prayers offered up in their behalf.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit their website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
