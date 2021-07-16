Jay Whitmore

Jay Gordon Whitmore, was born on March 28, 1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He passed away peacefully, Friday, July 9, 2021 in Eagar, with his family by his side.
Jay is survived by his wife, Sharon and their children, Deric, Kevin, Brook, Trevor, Jared and Janae, 29 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He attended BYU and served a mission for his church. He served his community and was faithful, loving and cheerful throughout his life. He left a legacy of love and service.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jay’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.