Jayne Halterman-Van Winkle died Feb. 13, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Carbondale, Illinois.
Jayne grew up in Long Beach, California, graduated from California State University Long Beach and moved to Arizona to teach and attain her master of arts degree in business education at ASU. She was a positive force at Mesa Community College for over 20 years.
Jayne loved to teach and was committed to student success and taught business English, introduction to computer classes and keyboarding. She was a wonderful hostess for the many social events she held at her home such as the annual Christmas party for the business department, the March Madness party and the New Year's Bean party.
Jayne and her husband, Eddie spent their retirement in Gilbert, during the winter and in Pinetop, during the summer.
Jayne joins her parents, Wayne and Geraldine Halterman and sister, Judy Burinda in heaven.
Jayne is survived by her husband, Eddie Van Winkle, also a longtime faculty member and retiree from Mesa Community College. She is also survived by her niece, Tiffany Burinda-Estrada (Matthew) and nephews, Elijah Estrada and Andrew D. Burinda; step-children: Tom Van Winkle, Robert Van Winkle, Amy Van Winkle; daughter-in-law Michelle Van Winkle; granddaughter Olivia Van Winkle and several beloved cousins.
Services for Jayne will be held Saturday, March 14, at Gateway Redemption Church, 8635 E. Pecos Road in Mesa with Seth Troutt officiating. A reception will follow services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lunda Home, Hospice of the Valley, 1982 E. Woodside Ct. Gilbert, AZ 85297.
