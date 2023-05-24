Jean Ramey Eggert, born July 11, 1937, in Phoenix, Arizona to Howard and Margaret Ramey, passed away on May 6, 2023, after a brief illness.

Jean was the wife of Harry Eggert, who predeceased her in 2005. They are survived by their only son, Damon (Paula) Eggert and extended family.

