Jean Marie Fernandez passed away on May 2, 2022 in Reno, Nevada. She was born on November 24, 1919 in Flint, Michigan.
She attended St. Michael Catholic School, graduating in 1938. After graduation, she attended nursing school at St Joseph's Hospital in Mount Clemons, Michigan. After graduating from nursing school, Jean joined the US Army in July 1944 as a second lieutenant.
During WWII, Jean served in various military hospitals throughout France, including one close to and during the Battle Of The Bulge.
After she was discharged in April 1946, she moved to Santa Barbara, California, working as a private duty nurse. Eventually she relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona and then to Miami, Arizona.
There Jean met Robert Fernandez, and they were married on May 12, 1953. In 1956 Jean and Bob moved to Pinetop, Arizona in the White Mountains of Arizona, where Bob had spent a lot of time fishing and hunting. Jean worked at the McNary hospital while Bob got in the real estate business. Eventually Jean joined her husband in the real estate business. Over the years they operated multiple businesses, including Bob's Realty, and developed multiple subdivisions in the Pinetop area.
Bob developed health problems in 1978, which involved multiple brain surgeries by 1984. He was left partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair. Jean took care of him until his passing on March 3, 2009. In 1989 Jean and Bob moved to Lake Almanor, California where they made their home through the rest of their lives.
Jean was preceded in death by her brothers Phil and Hal, and her sister Mary.
A service will be held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, Lake Almanor, California on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. A second service will be held at St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Pinetop, Arizona on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:30 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, Jean suggests donations to: St Anthony Catholic School, 1400 E Owens #2, Show Low, AZ 85901; or Seneca Hospital Auxiliary, 130 Brentwood Dr., PO Box 737, Chester, Ca 96020.
