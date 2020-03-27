Jean Violet McGready, 94, died quietly at Haven Assisted Living in Show Low Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born Feb. 27, 1926, in London .
She grew up in Essex but came to the United States as a young wife and mother. She had five children: three surviving are Jim Hilton of Show Low, Kenneth Hilton of South Texas, and Stephanie Richardson of Utah. She overcame many obstacles in her life and could be delightful. She became a registered nurse later in life and was appreciated by many specialty physicians. She was a prolific writer - and shared many stories and poems with her family and friends.
Due to the current health situation all of the world is facing, services for Jean McGready will be held quietly at a later date.
Following is one of her last written poems, called Afternoon Tea.
Afternoon Tea
She didn't come again today
Perhaps she simply went away.
Close my eyes on the gloom.
This was Patty's favorite room
Maggie brings the tea at four
The delicate cup, the silver spout
Fragrant Oolong now poured out
Dundee cake and petit fours
untouched. Now I know
what the whispers say
She is not coming again today.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
