Jean Clair Skinner, 99, died Feb. 18, 2020, in Snowflake. She was born June 2, 1920, to Ralph and Betsy Kirkpatrick in Houston, Idaho.
Jean lived in Costa Mesa, California. She worked during the war at McDonald Douglas. She married Frank W. Smith and they were married until Frank passed away. They worked and managed Hans Dickman Boat Work repairing wooden hull boats on the Rhine Channel in Newport Beach, California.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Shirley Ann Skinner and grandson DuWayne Jessop Smith.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Smith; older brother Chester Kirkpatrick; younger brother, David Kirkpatrick; and younger sister Marion Curlis.
There will be Celebration of Life from 1-4 p.m. March 7, at the Silver Creek Senior Center, 1638 South Main Street, Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Skinner family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
