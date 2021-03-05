Jeanie Wiley, age 91, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed away peacefully at home at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Jeanie wanted to be remembered in life with many blessings of good experiences that were shared.
Services may be scheduled at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.