Jeanne Edgar

Jeanne Elisabeth Edgar, age 70, died on Jan. 5, 2021, at her home in Pinetop, Arizona. She was born on April 18, 1950, in Lock Haven, Clinton County, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Thomas Collins Jr. and Ruth Isabel Edgar. Jeanne worked out of Florida on cruise ships. She lived in California, where she had a business with her brother James doing clowning and street performing. She later moved to Tucson, Arizona, where she worked as a vendor in Old Tucson.
Jeanne earned a college degree in childcare. She moved to the White Mountain area, where she worked in elder care and child care. She also worked at Woody’s gas station. While living in Pinedale, she was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2004. She also lived in Vernon, Show Low, Pinetop, and St. Johns. Jeanne resided with her dear friend Bonnie Hagerty for about the past 15 years.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother James Edgar. A private memorial service will be held. Jeanne will be greatly missed by Bonnie and family, and her friends, who always appreciated her ready smile, positive attitude, and graciousness.
