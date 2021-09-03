Jeannine Morgan

Jeannine Mae Morgan passed away August 27, 2021.
Survivors include husband, Jason Morgan; children: Jeffrey (Bridget) Morgan, Jinger (Raymond) Stephenson, Joel (Melissa) Morgan, Jill (Paul) Cryder, Jandi Morgan, and Had Morgan, 36 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, Show Low, Arizona. The funeral will begin 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 3, 2021, at Linden Valley LDS Chapel, visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Show Low Cemetery. To Zoom the funeral, please visit: zoom.us/j/96324571765
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
