Jeff Phillips

Jeff Lee Phillips passed away unexpectedly on August 11, 2020, in Taylor, Arizona. He was born on August 25, 1979, to Diana Lynn Howard and Bobby Joe Phillips in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jeff grew up in Los Banos, California. He loved football and wrestling. He was good hearted and loved by many people. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. He also loved being with his family and spending time with his nieces and nephews the most.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Diana Howard; his two sisters, Amber Smith and Mary Sue Phillips; his two children, Elizabeth Phillips and Kassie Phillips; along with three nieces and three nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Joe Phillips, Sr., and his grandparents, Novella Wright and Elizabeth Guadalupe Richardson.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Pioneer Park in Snowflake, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Phillips family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
