Jefferson Cheney Sr. went to be with the Lord Nov. 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Mesa. He was born Oct. 23, 1954, to Angela Wool-Cheney and Rustin Cheney Sr. in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Jefferson was survived by his wife, Marinda Cheney; children: Vernadette Cosay Beck, Billie J. Cosay, Monique Cheney Declay, Jefferson Cheney Jr, Rochelle Cheney, Danny Yazzie, Cassie Yazzie and Katherine Cheney.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Cheney; father Rustin Cheney Sr.; mother Angela Cheney; brother Starlin Cheney; sisters, Catherine Narajo and Rhonda Cheney.
A wake was held Saturday, Nov. 30, with funeral services Dec. 2, both in Whiteriver.
