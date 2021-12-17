Jefferson Johnson

Jefferson Johnson of Seven Mile Community entered into eternal rest peacefully on December 2, 2021. He was born on August 6, 1961.

Jefferson Johnson was born to Paul Johnson, Jr., and Wilma Johnson in Whiteriver, AZ.

Jefferson was a fun person and had many friends. He will be greatly missed.

There was a viewing starting December 15,2021 at 10:00 a.m. at his residence in Seven Mile, AZ.

Funeral services were on December 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Seven Mile Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Silver Creek Mortuary, Taylor, Arizona. If you wish to share condolences with the Johnson Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.

