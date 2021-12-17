Sorry, an error occurred.
Get headlines every Tuesday and Friday in your inbox. Sign up today.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 17, 2021 @ 6:37 am
Home teams in bold
With Christmas just around the corner, I look back at the past year.
Jefferson Johnson
Jefferson Johnson of Seven Mile Community entered into eternal rest peacefully on December 2, 2021. He was born on August 6, 1961.
Jefferson Johnson was born to Paul Johnson, Jr., and Wilma Johnson in Whiteriver, AZ.
Jefferson was a fun person and had many friends. He will be greatly missed.
There was a viewing starting December 15,2021 at 10:00 a.m. at his residence in Seven Mile, AZ.
Funeral services were on December 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Seven Mile Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by Silver Creek Mortuary, Taylor, Arizona. If you wish to share condolences with the Johnson Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.