On a beautiful Sunday morning, the third day into the year, Jefferson Reed, at the age of 79 years old, entered eternal rest. He was in Globe, Arizona and will return to Cibecue, to his Family Plot on Monday at 10 a.m., Jan. 11, 2021.
Jeff was born to his parents Ernest and Ruth (Patterson) Reed in Whiteriver. He was raised by his grandparents, Pedro and Kate (Lee) Patterson of Cibecue.
Jeff was preceded in death by both parents and both grandparents; brothers: Henry Nez Sr., Abel Reed and Pastor Ernie Reed; sister: Jean (Reed) Baha; his sons: Daryl Reed and Dan Davis-Reed; both his wife and his companion and stepsons: Chet, Virgil and Nathaniel Colelay.
He is survived by three siblings: Steve Reed, Margaret (Reed) Edwards and Alberta (Reed) Gregg; grandsons: Cody and Colten Reed and Darris Colelay; stepchildren, grandchildren, many nephews and nieces and cousins (Pammy, Pearl, Doris and Alfred).
He shamed out some country music artists-at his own time. He was a self-taught guitar and accordion player. He had a beautiful voice that carried tunes he knew by heart.
Above all his favorite things to do was a cowboy way of life. As a young lad, he rode his horse from Cibecue to Young, Arizona seeking employment as a ranch hand. He also worked as a cowboy with various district areas in his hometown. His favorite place was well spent at the X4 Ranch.
Although health issues and age slowed him down, he remained a cowboy at heart. Jeff also experienced work with the BIA Forestry as a firefighter; he also worked for a mining company, Fort Apache Timber Company and Whiteriver Unified School District.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.