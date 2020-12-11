Jeffery Harper

Jeffery Lee Harper, 55, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Alpine. He was born June 7, 1965 in Ukiah, California, the son of Carol “Bud” Lee Harper and Judith Faye Jobe.
Jeff was a lover of life and the outdoors. He made it a point to raise a big family with his beautiful wife, Nataani and that’s exactly what they did.
Jeff loved to learn and teach new things to anyone willing to listen. He knew how to break the ice when he stepped into any room and knew how to make you laugh and feel important. Jeff loved his family and friends and would do anything he was asked of. We knew he was hurting; just didn’t see the severity of it.
Jeffery is survived by his wife, Nataani Harper, Alpine; sons, Thomas Harper, Mnt. Holly, New Jersey; Turner Harper, Luna, New Mexico; Jobe Harper, Alpine; daughters, Talee Harper, Show Low; Sarah Harper, Alpine; brother, Jim Harper and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Judy Harper, son, Logan Kitchens, step-son, Max Saunders, and adoptive parents, Harvey and Joann Watkins.
Suicide is rising at an alarming rate in our country. Always be kind and aware that others may be fighting an unknown battle. Please call 1-800-273-8255 if you or someone you love needs help or text HOME to 741741. Remember, you are loved!
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jeff’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com. Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.