Jeffrey Hodgkins passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021, surrounded by family after a long illness. Jeffrey was born on August 12, 1990 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Jeff is survived by his parents Tom and Becky Hodgkins of Show Low, AZ, his sister Suzanne (“Suzie”) Hodgkins of Yellow Springs, OH , aunts and uncles Deborah Hodgkins of Willimantic, CT, Carl (Charlene) Champney of Yellow Springs, OH, Heidi Champney of Starksboro, VT, Wendy (Matthias) Enderle of Zurich, Switzerland, Eric Thomas of Columbus, OH, cousins Max (Dana and baby girl Palmer) Ernst, Chiara (Brighton and baby boy Leo) Enderle Samatanga, Danielle Thomas and Daria Thomas.
Jeff was friendly and social. He had a smile that could light up a room. The main highlight of Jeff’s adult life was competing in the Special Olympics where he competed in running, race walking, softball throw and bocce ball. He loved his family and cat, Misty. Jeff also liked camping, visiting national parks and Native American ruins, traveling to see family, throwing rocks and sticks in the river, swimming, disc golf, coloring books and looking at pictures on the Internet. He loved birds and from childhood, he could identify many birds by name. His family fondly remembers Jeff seeing woodpeckers in the woods near his grandparents’ home and calling them “whackpackers”. He helped out with household chores with a big smile on his face. He liked sweeping floors, putting away clean dishes, helping with laundry, taking recyclables outside to the bin and pulling weeds in the backyard. He often expressed interest in making charitable contributions and did so on several occasions.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank in Jeff’s memory. He mentioned St. Mary’s last Holiday season because he wanted to help hungry people get enough to eat.
