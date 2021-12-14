Jeffrey Hurst

Jeffrey Allen Hurst passed away due to complications from cancer on December 2, 2021 in Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ. Born on December 19, 1948 to Jesse Edward Hurst and Louanna Juanita Hurst (née Valentine), Jeff grew up in Portland, Indiana, the 2nd of two children. He is a member of the Portland High School Class of 1966. Jeff pursued a life in education and earned a Bachelor of Science in 1970, Master of Arts in Education in 1971, a Master of Arts in 1974, and Doctor of Education (Psychology) in 1978 all from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
Jeff made his home, family, and friends in Pinetop-Lakeside. As a psychologist of 42 years, he was a beloved member of the community for the invaluable services he provided. He obtained a 4th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and co-founded the WolfHurst Tae Kwon Do Clubs of America. An avid hunter and fisherman, you could often find him in the forests and deserts of Arizona and New Mexico.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 41 years, TL, his children and their spouses; Matthew and Lori Tevis, Shane and RaeAnna Hunt, Jessica and Eugene Haven, Jeffrey and Kirsten Hurst, his grandchildren; Olivia Tevis, Abigail Tevis, Nick Tevis, Heath Hunt, Dillon Hunt, Justin Hunt, Aiden Bailey, Beatrice Haven, and James Hurst, his brother, Jess Hurst Jr., and his mother, Louanna Hurst.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Compassus Hospice, 1789 W. Commerce Dr., Lakeside, AZ 85929.
