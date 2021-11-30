Jeffrey Warren Whitehead was born to Margie Sue and Marion Warren Whitehead on September 23, 1966. Jeffrey excelled at school, but was reserved and shy with people. He was kind, gentle, nurturing, and loyal. Everyone who met him loved him right away.
He graduated from California State University in 1991. He met his future wife, Jodi, while they were working at a Harris Department store. They quickly fell in love and married in 1995 in Redlands California. They have three children, Dakota Wylde, Savannah “Savvy” Whitehead, and Georgia Santiago as well as two bonus children, Taylor Wylde and Felipe Santiago, to whom he was a loving and supportive father. He was also a devoted son and husband. They raised their children in the High Desert of California.
Jeff worked as a systems engineer for Contell which changed to GTE, then Verizon. His coworkers admired his work ethic, his demeanor, and his integrity, traits he passed down to his children. His career at Verizon spanned 26 years, as did his marriage to Jodi.
When their children finished school and moved out, Jeff and Jodi went on a road trip and visited Show Low in the White Mountains of Arizona and fell in love with the small town community and beautiful landscape. They moved during the pandemic and though it was difficult to make connections, they did. Those they knew loved him dearly. Jeff spent 24 years teaching Sunday school to children at church, creating games from scratch to help them learn lessons while having fun. He loved pinball, his pets, coding, and Coca Cola, though nothing made him happier than spending time with his family and having a cat on his lap.
Though his passing was unexpected, the love he had for his family is eternal, as is their love for him. We ask that as you remember him, you remember the good times, his sweet spirit, his love for God, and his devotion to his family.
Jeffrey, we love you dearly, we take comfort in knowing that with the hope of heaven will see you again one day.
