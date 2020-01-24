Jemeara Dazen

Jemeara Shiree Ann Miracle Dazen went to be with the Lord Jan. 14, 2020, at Whiteriver Indian Health Service in Whiteriver. Shiree and Jake Dazen’s precious baby girl died at only nine months old from a rare heart defect call truncus arteriosus along with a hole located on top of her heart. Jemeara’s little body was able to handle her first surgery of banding her arteries to her lungs to help her breath, but the doctors anticipated a lifetime full of surgeries thereafter. Her parents prayed for God to heal her heart and use her as a testimony of His love, but God had different plans. She had tremendous strength to fight and hold on for nine months on this earth. During that time, Jemeara smiled, laughed, played and touched every single life she encountered. Although her passing was very devastating to her family, they are certain that God did in fact give her a new heart in Heaven.
Jemeara is survived by her parents, Jake and Shiree Dazen; three older brothers: Raimilio, Kadin and Jake Jr.; maternal grandparents Andrew and Barbara Kane; paternal grandmother Jeanette Dazen; three aunties, Lyndee (Deon) Goseyn, Darilyn Dazen and Juliette Haven; five uncles: A.J. (Ronita) Ditzer, Andrew Kane Jr., Marquez Kane, Darren Dazen and Derek Dazen.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ranaisha Asialon; paternal grandfather Darryl Dazen and cousin Deon Spencer Goseyun.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Dazen family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
