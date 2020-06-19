Jennifer Byrnes

Jennifer Lynn Byrnes, 74, passed away Wednesday, June 10, in Show Low. She was born August 2, 1945 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the daughter of Merrill B. “Pete” Byrnes and Alama E. Minnix.
Growing up in Santa Fe, Jennifer would play with life-long friends on the streets of her neighborhood and help take care of her two brothers. Eventually Jennifer found her way to Tucson where she raised her son, Robert. Fifteen years ago, she relocated to the White Mountains to be close to her son’s family. Jennifer remained in Eagar being a friend and gramma to many.
Jennifer is survived by her son, Robert Summers, her grandsons, whom she loved and adored, Bowen Summers and Christopher Errico and her best friend of 73 years, Susie Castner and several cousins she was raised with.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bernard and David Byrnes.
Jennifer’s wish was to have her ashes spread over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Santa Fe. At her request, no memorial service will be held.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jennifer’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.