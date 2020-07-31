Jennifer Foster

Jennifer Michelle (Neely) Foster was born Feb 2, 1972 to Cynthia Ciccone-Neely in Amarillo, Texas. She moved around with her mother, father Michael Neely, and younger sister Laura and always called herself a "military brat."
They finally settled in Las Vegas, Nevada where she met her husband and soul mate Paul Foster. They began their family in 1995, which included his daughter Breanna. The following year they welcomed their daughter Brooke and their family was complete.
Jennifer spent her time as a homemaker, loving wife and mother. We would also be remiss to not mention how much she adored her cats. She was opinionated, feisty, deeply sensitive and kind. She was devoted to her 25-year marriage, to her daughters and granddaughters and to her family.
Jennifer went to heaven on June 26, 2020 and is survived by her husband, two daughters, two granddaughters that lovingly called her MIMI, her Mother, Father, Sister (husband), and two nephews, in addition to several more extended family and friends.
Jennifer will be sorely missed but always loved and remembered.
She will be remembered for her fierce loyalty, profound love of music, but mostly her deep and unyielding love and devotion to her family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday August 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow at her home in Show Low, Arizona.
