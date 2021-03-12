Jennifer Martin

Jennifer Marie Martin of Show Low, Arizona, was taken too soon on March 1, 2021, following a motor vehicle accident. She was 39. Jennifer was born on Aug. 4, 1981, in Monterey Park, California, to her parents, Robert Edward and Sharon Lee (Rippee) Martin.
A devoted mother, sister and daughter, Jennifer loved her family and her cats. She was always happy and had an infectious smile that would light up a room. A daddy’s girl at heart she is now joined in Heaven with her father.
She is survived by her children, Donivan, Farrah, Zorah and Cosma; sister, Valerie and mother, Sharon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert and her beloved fur baby, Brutus.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to her funeral expenses.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
