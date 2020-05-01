Jennifer Renaud

Jennifer Mary Renaud died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the home of her parents in Vernon. She was 50 years old.
Jennifer was born April 5, 1970 in Dearborn, Michigan. She was always proud to have been a “Navy Brat”. During her childhood, she lived with her family on a variety of naval bases in Michigan, California and Washington State. As an adult, she spent time in retail sales, then followed her dream to pursue a degree in criminal justice.
Jennifer was an enthusiastic artist; she loved to paint! She was also skilled in fashioning jewelry and creating mosaics. These are the tangible treasures she leaves behind. Most importantly, she leaves those who knew and loved her with memories of her booming laugh, unique hazel eyes and fighting spirit.
Jennifer is survived by her parents, Ernest and Katherine Renaud, grandmother, Florence Renaud, brother, Justin (Shannon) Renaud and 6 nieces and nephews: Rachel, Matthew, Nicholas, Sarah, Emma and John Paul.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bela and Rose Marie Fauer and her paternal grandfather, Paul Theodore Renaud.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Show Low, immediately followed by inurnment at St. Mary’s of the Angels in Pinetop.
During this time of COVID-19 isolation and economic uncertainty, the family asks that you please join them in prayer for the repose of her soul from the safety of your homes and if you are able, to honor her with a donation to a local food bank.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
