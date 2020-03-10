Jennifer Todd

Jennifer Editha (Miller) Todd, 45, returned peacefully to our Heavenly Father Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a loving and faithful wife, daughter, sister, and beloved aunt. Jennifer was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was born on August 9, 1974 in Jacksonville, Florida to Eugene and Sarah (Nelson) Miller. Raised by a family that lived in Florida but spent summers each year in Arizona, Jennifer loved to travel and especially enjoyed being at the beach. A devoted wife and nurturer, she helped for many years in the rearing of her niece and nephews. Each Thanksgiving and Christmas Jennifer could be found ardently preparing the family’s holiday feast. A lover of animals, Jennifer adored her dogs Mandy and Wendy. While living in the Navajo Nation, Jennifer rescued more than 50 animals in various states of neglect. Jennifer was an example of great faith and loved visiting the Temple. She is survived by her brother Michael Miller, sister Michelle West, niece Heather (West) Armijo, and nephews Edward and Gene West. Family, friends, and others whose lives Jennifer touched are invited to attend a memorial service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 135 N Main St. in Eagar, AZ at 10:00am to celebrate her life.
