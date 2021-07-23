Jennifer Wallen, was born July 24, 1963, she entered the Spirit World a year ago May 29, 2020. Her parents were Victor and Ramona Wallen of Whiteriver, Arizona.
Jen attended Whiteriver Elementary, graduated from East Fork Lutheran Mission. She earned a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Western Washington University, 2013.
For 25 years Jennifer and her partner Ms. Harini Reese made Shoreline, Washington their home. Jennifer participated in the Sundance ceremony and was a pipe carrier.
For a complete obituary please visit Cascade Memorial Bellevue.
