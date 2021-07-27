Jerel Hawthorne
Jerel James Hawthorne entered into rest on July 15, 2021 in Sun City, AZ; surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 22, 1995 to Bonnie Hawthorne and Harold Hawthorne Jr.
A one night wake was held Thursday, July 22, 2021, 10am at 2709 N. Yellowbrick Rd. in Over the Rainbow, AZ. The funeral was on Friday, July 23, 2021, 10am at the White Mountain Apache Baptist Church in Whiteriver, AZ. Interment was at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, AZ.
