Jeremy Stanley Hughes Jr., 19, died Sept. 30, 2019, in Whiteriver. He was born March 2, 2000, in Whiteriver, to Verlanda K. White and Jeremy Hughes Sr.
He is survived by his son, Jereais S. Hughes and companion Shadee Peaches; sister Jerilynda Hughes; brother Joseph Hughes; maternal grandmother Rosalita White; maternal great-grandmother Ellen White; god-mother Carla Baha-Alchesay; god-sister Brittany Tenijieth; god-brother Kenneth Baylish; aunts: Hazel R. White, Vernie White, Wynella White, Susan Rose; uncles Roland White Sr., Tom Narcisco Jr., Danny White, Henry Tommy White; cousins: Rosalynn and Megan Narcisco, Rolynn, Rolan Jr., Rodasia, Noland, Keshawn, Quashad White, Danshia, Malia, Kandace, Daniel, Uriah, Jeremy and Jeremiah White, Seth Sprengler and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Stanley White Sr., Clyde White and uncle Stanley White Jr.
A two night wake will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the White’s Residence in East Fork, 4615 Tessler Road. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Grace of God Church with Pastor June Bush officiating. Interment will follow at the Mission View Cemetery in East Fork.
All Tribal dignitaries, speakers and church choirs are welcome to attend.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit website www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
